President receives incoming Cuban envoy's credentials [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion, Azertag reported on April 19.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Emphasizing the successful development of bilateral relations, the head of state recalled with satisfaction the visit of the Cuban President to Azerbaijan to attend the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku and a meeting with him.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba in international organizations, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, was a good example of the two countries’ mutual support for each other.

The head of state underlined good prospects for the development of bilateral relations in economic, cultural, medical, sports and other fields, noting the importance of defining new areas and investment opportunities in addition to traditional ones. President Ilham Aliyev wished the Ambassador success in his work.

Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Ambassador Carlos Enrique Valdes de la Concepcion, first of all, conveyed greetings of President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez to the President of Azerbaijan. The Ambassador noted that the Cuban President had recalled with pleasure his meeting with the President in Baku and the Baku summit of the Non-Aligned Movement chaired by the President of Azerbaijan.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of the Cuban President and asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The Ambassador said he would spare no effort to expand cooperation in economic, tourism and other fields based on the existing high-level political ties between the two countries.