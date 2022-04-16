Azerbaijan hosts event and exhibition on occasion of 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with Palestine

By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan hosted an event and exhibition on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Palestine on April 15, 2022, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the embassy staff, and public figures, including heads of a number of universities in Azerbaijan.

The event started with the national anthems of both countries.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev noted that the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on April 15, 1992 was a significant event in our history. He said that the fact that Palestine was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan after the restoration of its independence is an example of friendship and solidarity. Noting that Azerbaijan attaches importance to relations with Palestine, Rzayev also stressed the successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations. The Deputy Minister expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Palestinian relations, based on strong solidarity, will continue to develop successfully at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Afterwards, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Republic of Azerbaijan Nasser Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine, the countries that are interlinked via cultural and religious values. The Ambassador said that over the years, relations between the two countries have been successfully developing within the principles of solidarity, friendship and mutual respect. The support of the State of Palestine to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was reiterated. Nasser Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Palestine cooperate not only in the bilateral format but also in the framework of a number of international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. The Ambassador wished peace, tranquility and prosperity to both countries and peoples, and expressed his best wishes on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

At the end of the event, the participants got acquainted with a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Palestine.