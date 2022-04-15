Int'l organizations demonstrated double standards towards Azerbaijan in post-conflict period - experts

By Trend

International organizations, large foundations and charitable organizations haven’t provided any assistance to Azerbaijan despite the end of the 2020 second Karabakh war, Trend reports.

When wars take place in other parts of the world, these organizations become active, but they are silent toward Azerbaijan, which is a display of double standards.

Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov commenting on the issue said that after the end of wars, usually a lot of work is done to clear and demine the devastated territories, and international organizations are actively involved in these processes.

"During the 30-year Armenian occupation, the territories of Azerbaijan were completely destroyed, cities and villages were razed to the ground, the infrastructure was completely destroyed, and ecological genocide was committed on these lands. All the facts are examples of Armenian vandalism,” Osmanov noted. “However, unfortunately, so far no financial assistance or other forms of support has been provided to Azerbaijan in connection with the restoration of these territories.”

“Of course, we are well aware that after the end of wars and after so much destruction, donor conferences are held and projects connected with the restoration plans of international organizations are implemented,” he further said. “An example of this is the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after World War II. If such a plan wasn’t presented at that time, Europe could not have been restored for many years.”

“However, despite the destruction of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia, no assistance has been provided by any donor organizations so far. Of course, this is a display of double standards in relation to Azerbaijan," the MP noted.

Osmanov also noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is independently carrying out large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the second Karabakh war].

"For this, the necessary funds have been allocated from the state budget for 2021 and 2022, and work is being rapidly carried out," he added.

According to Vasif Huseynov, senior adviser at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, Azerbaijan's victory in the second Karabakh war delighted the country's friends abroad and caused anger and disappointment from unfriendly groups.

"As a result, they began to put pressure on organizations and governments willing to establish closer relations with Azerbaijan, to assist in the demining and construction work which should be carried out in the liberated territories,” Huseynov said. “We clearly feel this pressure and its consequences in our daily activities. We are witnessing unfounded and biased objections, actions not only in terms of the work in our liberated territories but also towards people who participate or want to participate in any conferences or scientific events.”

“In this context, we should also pay attention to the fact that international organizations, large foundations, and charitable organizations haven’t provided any assistance to Azerbaijan, despite the fact that a year and a half has passed since the second Karabakh war,” he noted. “We’ll continue to struggle against states and organizations acting against our country as a single fist just like during the war when we achieved results which seemed impossible to many people.”

The expert also noted that the international community must recognize that not Armenia, but Azerbaijan is the country, the citizens of which were expelled from their native lands and subjected to unimaginable suffering during the former Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"That's why refusal to help our country in the fight against the challenges and difficulties it faces in the issue of restoration of the liberated lands, and demonstration of a biased approach mean supporting Armenia," he concluded.