Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Ukrainian IDPs in Moldova

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayiova

The Azerbaijani government has sent humanitarian aid to Moldova to provide emergency medical assistance to Ukrainian IDPs who entered Moldovan territory as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry has said.

The plane carrying 29 tons of humanitarian aid worth more than AZN 1.7 million ($1 million) took off from Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 1000 a.m. (GMT +4) on April 15 and landed at Chisinau Airport, the ministry said.

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN 21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of Azerbaijan's leadership.

Some 6,163 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Azerbaijan since February 24, 2022, Azerbaijani State Migration Servicemen Spokesperson Elnur Kalantarli earlier said.

In late March, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that about 20,000 Azerbaijanis left Ukraine due to the strained situation in the country.

Azerbaijan earlier called Moscow and Kyiv for dialogue to end the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks in an address to the UN Human Rights Council meeting on March 2.

"Ongoing humanitarian crisis requires urgent measures to help those affected. Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance and calls on both sides to dialogue," he said.

The minister expressed Azerbaijan's regret over the situation in Ukraine. Bayramov noted that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected, underlining that human rights must be constantly observed.

"Azerbaijan regrets that the ongoing situation in Ukraine leads to human casualties, especially among the civilian population," he said.