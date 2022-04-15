Contest held for best radiological, chemical, biological defence team title

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani army is conducting a competition for the best radiological, chemical, and biological defence team title, the Defence Ministry reported on April 14.

The competition is being held under the Land Forces training plan for 2022, the report added.

“The main attention during the competition was paid to improving the skills of military personnel in tactical-special training, special training, and protection from weapons of mass destruction, the use of devices, personal protective equipment, and the performance of drill movement during the fulfillment of chemical support tasks, as well as the improvement of high physical and moral-psychological endurance of military personnel,” the ministry said.

The best radiology, chemical, and biological defence team will be decided based on the outcomes of the four-stage competition.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills and contests to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.