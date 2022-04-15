Albania, Azerbaijan agree to take some steps forward in energy, tourism - PM Edi Rama

By Trend

Albania and Azerbaijan agreed to take some steps forward in the spheres of energy and tourism, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 14, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“We have very good relations and this is a moment for discussion about how we can strengthen our relations and how we can go forward with more investments, more tourism, more ties between our people. There is a room for expanding our economic relations. That’s why I came here today and we had a long conversation with President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Ali Asadov. We agreed to take some steps forward in the field of energy and tourism,” he said.

The prime minister noted that during the meetings in Azerbaijan he discussed the gas supply issue.

“The technical team will start looking to it and very soon we will have an assessment of what to do next,” said Edi Rama.

Moreover, the prime minister pointed out that Albanian companies are interested in investing in Karabakh.

“This is something I mentioned to Prime Minister Ali Asadov and he was very open to consider it,” he said.

Answering the question about the spheres in which Albania would like to see investment, the prime minister said that energy and tourism are the two directions.

“Next year we will have the 30 year anniversary of our diplomatic relations and we will dedicate all week to Azerbaijan in Albania. It would be good to have embassies in both countries,” Prime Minister Edi Rama concluded.