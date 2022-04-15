Georgia’s minister of economy to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili will pay a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry.

Georgian delegation will hold high-level meetings with Azerbaijani officials, including the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

Davitashvili also plans to meet with Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

Deputy Ministers of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Guram Guramishvili and Romeo Mikautadze, Advisor to the PM Ioseb Tkemaladze, General Director of Georgian Railway Davit Peradze, and General Director of Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation Giorgi Bakhdadze will be joining the delegation.

The sides plan to discuss the deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various economic sectors.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is among Georgia’s main trading partners. The trade turnover between the two countries from January through February 2022 amounted to $248.8 million, which is an increase of 49 percent, compared to $166.9 million over the reporting period of 2021, and 10.1 percent, compared to $225.9 million in the same period of 2020.