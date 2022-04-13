Combined Arms Army’s units, subunits hold drills

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Units and subunits of the Combined Arms Army are conducting drills in military formations' training and educational facilities, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on April 12.

Commanders' abilities to manage units and weaponry in real-world combat situations are tested during the exercises, and military personnel's practical skills are improved by utilizing computers and simulators equipped with specific software, the report added.

The military personnel's skills are being evaluated on the virtual training ground in line with the tasks completed in classes held in field settings.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators, communications units, and rocket artillery batteries perform synchronized tasks at the permanent deployment and training sites.

Terrorist groups of a fictional enemy are destroyed by Special Forces Units capable of performing counter-terrorism operations and actual combat in difficult mountainous terrain flawlessly. Under field conditions, engineering units carry out the necessary tasks.

The regulations of weapon and equipment handling, theoretical knowledge, and practical abilities of servicemen from tank, mechanized, and motorized rifle units participating in live-fire sessions held at the Combined Arms Army's training facilities and training ranges are scrutinized.

During the drills, armored vehicle personnel used numerous maneuvers to overcome obstacles and complete fire, drawing on their knowledge gained on the battlefield during the 44-day with Armenia in 2020.

Shooting exercises using various caliber guns, sniper rifles, and hand grenades are carried out during the exercises to improve the shooting and practical abilities of the troops of motorized units.

The drills, in which military troops exhibit advanced field abilities with a variety of weaponry, continue.