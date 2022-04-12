Azerbaijani delegation to attend first meeting of Religious Leaders Council of Turkic States Organization

By Trend

Azerbaijani delegation led by the head of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade will visit Turkey, the CMO told Trend.

The purpose of the visit, which will be carried out on April 13-16 at the invitation of Ali Erbas, head of the Turkish Directorate of Religious Affairs, is to hold the first constituent assembly of the Council of Religious Leaders of the Organization of Turkic States on April 15 in Istanbul.

At the event, which will be held under the leadership of the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev, Pashazade will make a presentation report on the establishment of the council.

During the visit, the CMO’s head will also hold consultations with Erbas and the religious leaders of the Turkic states. They will jointly participate in praying at the Hagia Sophia and Eyub Sultan mosques.