Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks

Phone talks between Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov took place on April 8, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The sides discussed the current situation in the region, as well as addressed issues on the implementation of the trilateral statements [between Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders following the second Karabakh war].

The ministers held a wide exchange of views on relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.

During the phone conversation, the situation in Ukraine and other issues of mutual interest have also been reviewed.