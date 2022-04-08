Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss Brussels meeting

A phone conversation has taken place between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including the implementation of trilateral statements [between Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

The parties discussed the issues of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and, in particular, the high-level meeting held in Brussels.

During the conversation, the situation in Ukraine, cooperation on multilateral platforms, and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.