Azerbaijan repatriates 369 citizens from Syria, Iraq since 2018

Azerbaijan has repatriated 365 citizens from Iraq and Syria to Azerbaijan since 2018, a senior official of the Labour and Social Security Ministry has said.

There are 345 children and 20 women among those who have been repatriated, Faig Aghayev, deputy chairman of the Social Service Agency Board under the Labour and Social Security Ministry, said.

"Even after they return to their families, social rehabilitation work to integrate them into society will continue," Aghayev added.

It should be noted that seven Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated from the Amerna camp in the Syrian city of Jerablus on March 31, 2022, on an Ankara-Baku flight.

On November 24, 2021, twelve Azerbaijani citizens were repatriated from the Amerna camp.

On October 28, 2021, 38 Azerbaijani citizens who were in Iraqi correctional institutions and orphanages were repatriated to Azerbaijan.

The citizens were returned to the country as a result of the Azerbaijani government's consistent and coordinated measures.