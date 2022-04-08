Shusha hosts Azerbaijani parliament committees' meeting

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A joint meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament's legal policy and state building committee along with the defence, security and anti-corruption committee has been held in liberated Shusha city, local media reported on April 8.

The draft law on the approval of the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia on the "Caucasian Eagle" military exercises of special forces was first presented to the deputies for discussion.

It was recalled that the memorandum of understanding is valid for one year and automatically renews unless one of the parties notifies the other in writing via diplomatic channels 30 days before the memorandum expires. This memorandum of understanding will expire 30 days after the notice is received.

It was emphasized that the parties could change and improve the memorandum of understanding through mutual consent. The revisions and additions will be considered an integral part of this memorandum of understanding and will have the same effect as the document itself. Furthermore, supplies and equipment imported into the host country for the training of "Caucasian Eagle" special forces will be duty and tax-free.

Then the draft law "On amendments to the law on currency regulation" in the Azerbaijani Criminal Code was discussed.

According to the proposed amendment to the Criminal Code, failure to return a large amount of foreign currency obtained as a result of foreign economic activity and required to be transferred to the account of an authorized Azerbaijani bank will be punished by restriction of liberty for up to three years or imprisonment for up to three years under Azerbaijani law.

The requirements for residents' foreign currency accounts have been increased under the proposed amendment to the law "On currency regulation".

Residents must forcibly transfer the foreign currency they have received to their accounts in authorized banks unless otherwise established by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Following the discussions, the bills were recommended to the parliament's plenary session.

This is the first meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament committees held in Shusha since the city's liberation from the 30-year Armenian occupation in 2020.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". Considering the historical and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of our country.

The declaration of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

Following the liberation, the Azerbaijani government prioritizes restoration work in Shusha, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

The Shusha General Plan was completed in a short period of time, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original state, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were opened, historical, religious, and architectural monuments, music festivals, and the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days in front of the magnificent mausoleum were also restored.

President Aliyev declared the historic Shusha city the country's cultural capital on May 7, 2021. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and its natural environment was completed, and restoration work began. Shusha's public administration was given special attention in order to ensure the efficiency of restoration work. In the city, the Azerbaijani president's special envoy was appointed.