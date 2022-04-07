Agreements reached in Brussels fully correspond to Azerbaijan's national interests – Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency

By Trend





The meetings of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels with the President of the Council of the EU Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the negotiations and agreements reached are another success of Azerbaijan, Deputy General Director of Trend News Agency, political expert Sahil Karimli told Trend.

According to him, the statement of the President of the Council of the EU, made after the meeting, indicates that the advantage, as always, is on the side of Azerbaijan and the conditions at the negotiating table are determined by President Ilham Aliyev, because Azerbaijan is the right side.

The main agreement reached at the end of the meeting is the beginning of peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Peace negotiations will be conducted on the basis of the five-point proposal put forward by Azerbaijan, of course. The main and most important point of this proposal is the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. All this is very important and fully corresponds to the national interests of Azerbaijan, Karimli said.

In addition, an agreement was reached on demarcation and elimination of tension on the Azerbaijan – Armenia border and other important issues. The main topics of discussion will be the restoration and creation of transport communications, the construction of railways and roads. All this once again shows that the new realities formed by Azerbaijan in the region are recognized all over the world, and the contribution of our country to peace, security and economic development of the region is highly valued, Karimli noted.

One of the key points is that Charles Michel's statement does not mention the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" and the OSCE Minsk Group. It seems that the Minsk Group has long since become an unnecessary institution.

The EU is working on creating a mechanism for direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The parties will undoubtedly be able to better understand each other, and the results will be positive if the negotiations continue in this format.

The EU makes a great contribution to this process, maintains its impartiality and trusts Azerbaijan, Karimli emphasized.

The EU recognizes the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the region. Of course, personal relations between President of the Council of the EU Charles Michel and President Ilham Aliyev and frequent contacts play an important role here.

In general, the telephone conversations held in recent months by world leaders, heads of powerful countries with President Ilham Aliyev are an indicator of the great authority of the Head of the Azerbaijani State, Karimli added.