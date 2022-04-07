Defence minister inspects Land Forces' drill center

By Azernews





By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials got acquainted with the conditions created in the new administrative building of the Combined Arms Training Center of the Land Forces, the Defense Ministry has reported.

The officials were informed that in the center, adapted to real combat conditions, taking into account the appointment of units of various types of troops, the necessary infrastructure has been created for the development of combat training and tactical and special skills of military personnel who will be involved in the exercises.

Further, the officials visited the liberated Kalbajar region, where they got acquainted with conditions created at the local military unit.

The unit consists of a soldier’s barrack and service premises provided with furniture for the exemplary service of the personnel of the divisions, bath and sanitary facilities, dryer, medical point, food warehouse, canteen, and kitchen equipment. The building is supplied with a central heating system, electricity, water, and stable communications, as well as generators to provide the area with uninterrupted electricity.

During the visit, Hasanov watched demonstration performances of servicemen in the military unit’s training center where they are involved in fire training in mountainous terrain, as well as overcoming various obstacles and other activities.

Positively evaluating the combat and moral-psychological training of the personnel, the minister inquired about their needs and spoke about the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijani army by the country’s president.

Hasanov also gave relevant instructions to maintain a high level of combat duty and professionalism of the servicemen.

According to the ministry, the measures within the ongoing reforms in the Azerbaijani army are aimed to create a military infrastructure meeting modern standards and increase the combat readiness of Azerbaijani units.