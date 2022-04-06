Int'l official lauds forensic analysis of remains found in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) Kathryne Bomberger has expressed her appreciation for the work done in forensic medical examination of Azerbaijani citizens' remains discovered in liberated territories.

She made the remarks during a visit to the Azerbaijani Health Ministry's Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy Association along with ICMP Director of Policy and Cooperation Andreas Kleiser.

During the visit, the association's director, Adalat Hasanov, briefed the guests on the tasks that the association's employees face. He emphasized the tasks involved in conducting forensic medical examinations and identifying the remains of thousands of Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

Hasanov stated that the acceptance of the remains discovered in mass graves in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war was organized in the association's relevant departments.

At the same time, on the basis of the decisions of the prosecutor's office, a forensic medical examination of the remains is being carried out, he noted.

Furthermore, he emphasized that, under the president's order, the association's workers jointly with law enforcement officers, are exhuming the remains of unknown martyrs who died during the first Karabakh war in various cities and regions of Azerbaijan for forensic medical examination.

Further, the ICMP officials inspected the forensic medical examination conditions and storage of the discovered remains in the association's relevant departments.

A wide exchange of views on these topics also took place.

It should be noted that on April 6, Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) signed a document on the search for Azerbaijanis missing since the early 1990s and 2020.

Under the document, the International Commission will assist the State Commission in the search for missing persons.