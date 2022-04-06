Azerbaijan, New Zealand eye ties, region

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's and New-Zealand's ambassadors to Russia have met to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues in Moscow, Azertag reported on April 6.

Speaking about Azerbaijan-New Zealand ties, Azerbaijani ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu stated that the two countries' relations have great potential for growth. The need of fostering tourism-related collaboration was stressed in this aspect.

Bulbuloglu briefed his counterpart about the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, its history, the negotiating process, and four known UN Security Council resolutions that were implemented as a result of the Azerbaijani army's victory in the 44-day war in 2020.

He detailed the content of a number of documents adopted in connection with the conflict by various international agencies.

The diplomats also exchanged views on the post-conflict period, as well as the progress of large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

Furthermore, the officials touched upon the processes taking place in the region and other issues of interest.

During the meeting, Bulbuloglu congratulated his counterpart Sarah Walsh on her appointment and wished her success in the new position.

As dean of the diplomatic corps accredited in Russia, Bulbuloglu spoke about the activities, numerous meetings and cultural events organized jointly with the Russian Foreign Ministry.

At the end of the meeting, the New Zealand ambassador thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for an interesting and productive meeting.