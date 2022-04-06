Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders expected to meet in Brussels

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is expected to meet European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on April 6 in Belgium's Brussels.

The meeting between the Azerbaijani president and the Armenian prime minister is scheduled to be attended by Charles Michel. A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders is also not ruled out.

Earlier, the meeting in a trilateral format was held in Brussels on December 14, 2021.

On December 14, 2021, during the Brussels meeting, organized between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders at the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the conditions agreed in the Sochi meeting.

Both sides agreed to establish a temporary working group on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The issue of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was also brought up on the agenda, and the European Union's readiness to provide technical assistance to Azerbaijan in this regard was underlined at the meeting.

On November 26, 2021, in Sochi, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia signed a statement in which they agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some humanitarian issues, and the issue of unblocking transport corridors, which applies to railway and automobile communications.