Nakhchivan garrison troops complete 2022 command drills

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army's Nakhchivan garrison troops have completed the 2022 command staff drills, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The drills were part of the combat coordination plan and were held at the simulation center of the Nakhchivan garrison.

“At the last stage of the command and staff exercises the interoperability of the units was coordinated with the development of combat operation plans and the development of skills to perform joint tasks, as well as the interoperability between the headquarters as a single governing body was inspected, the activities of the formations and units, the reality of decisions and calculations were assessed by computers,” the ministry said.

It was noted that during the exercises, success in neutralizing imaginary terrorist groups, using weapons and military equipment, as well as modern weapon systems and technical means was achieved.

The ministry stressed that command staff was given relevant instructions to prepare for the next training drills.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

The servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, EFES - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training - 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.