President sends congratulatory letter to Hungarian PM

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I offer my most sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of the victory of the coalition under your leadership in the parliamentary elections held in your country.

We attach particular importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan-Hungary relations. The present level of our interstate relations and cooperation is gratifying.

I believe that through our joint efforts, the close friendly ties and productive cooperation between our countries will successfully continue, and our strategic partnership will expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in your responsible endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Hungary.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 April 2022