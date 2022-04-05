President congratulates Serbian counterpart on re-election

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your reelection as the President of the Republic of Serbia.

Today, Azerbaijan-Serbia relations are developing successfully. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts consistently to expand the traditionally friendly ties further and solidify the strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

I extend my best wishes and wish you success in discharging the duties of the highest office for the sake of the prosperity of the friendly people of Serbia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 April 2022