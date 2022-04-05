Baku, Moscow actively implement action plan for cooperation

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The Action Plan for the development of key areas of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation for the period up to 2024 is being actively implemented.

The Russian Foreign Ministry made the remarks in a statement dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The statement noted that the action plan includes six road maps for trade, transport infrastructure, and high-tech industries, improvement of the efficiency of the economy and tourism, and cooperation in the field of innovative development and digital technologies.

An intensive political dialogue is being maintained at the highest and high levels. Over 150 interstate and intergovernmental agreements are included in the accumulated solid legal base. This ensures the progressive development of trade, economic, military-technical, inter-parliamentary, cultural, humanitarian and regional ties, the ministry said.

“The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is working very effectively. At present, special attention is paid to investment cooperation and the creation of conditions for expanding the mutual presence of Russian and Azerbaijani companies in the markets of the two countries," the ministry added.

Moreover, the ministry emphasized that special attention is being paid to regional security issues in the South Caucasus.

The ministry expressed that commitment to the top-level trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the second Karabakh war, remains an unconditional factor intended to ensure long-term peace, stability and prosperity in this region.

According to the ministry, Russia is one of the leading foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan.

It stressed that the trade turnover between the countries has demonstrated resilience to pandemic challenges and continued to grow in 2021.

Talking about Russian-Azerbaijani ties, the ministry emphasized the symbolism of the sides celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a new capacity.

“On February 22 this year, in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. The provisions of this document are directed to the future,” finalized the ministry.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.