Russia, Azerbaijan actively implementing Action Plan for main co-op areas through 2024 - MFA

By Trend

Russia and Azerbaijan are actively implementing the Action Plan for the development of key areas of cooperation through 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The ministry made the statement dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"An intensive political dialogue is being maintained at the highest and high levels. The accumulated solid legal base includes more than 150 interstate and intergovernmental agreements,” the ministry said. “This ensures the progressive development of trade, economic, military-technical, inter-parliamentary, cultural, humanitarian and regional ties.”

According to the ministry, Russia is one of the leading foreign trade partners of Azerbaijan.

"The trade turnover between our countries has demonstrated resilience to pandemic challenges and continued to grow in 2021,” the ministry noted.

The ministry also noted that the action plan includes six road maps for trade, transport infrastructure, and high-tech industries, improvement of the efficiency of the economy and tourism, and cooperation in the field of innovative development and digital technologies.

“The Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation is working very effectively. At present, special attention is paid to investment cooperation and the creation of conditions for expanding the mutual presence of Russian and Azerbaijani companies in the markets of the two countries," the ministry further said.

Besides, the ministry emphasized that special attention is being paid to regional security issues in the South Caucasus.

Commitment to the top-level trilateral statements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 [between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders following the second Karabakh war] remains an unconditional factor intended to ensure long-term peace, stability and prosperity in this region, the ministry added.

“It’s very symbolic that Russia and Azerbaijan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in a new capacity,” the ministry noted.

“On February 22 this year, in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan. The provisions of this document are directed to the future,” stressed the ministry.