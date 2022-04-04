Strengthening energetic partnership with Azerbaijan is priority for Italian government - FM

By Trend

Trend's exclusive interview with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

How did the Azerbaijan-Italy relations change over the last years taking into account the ongoing pandemic and overall macroeconomic situation?

Azerbaijan-Italy relations have a strategic nature. This year celebrate the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Despite the decrease in bilateral trade in 2020 due to the pandemic, our economies are quickly recovering and we are confident that this trend is set to consolidate in the coming months and years. Our trade relations still have a high, untapped potential. Moreover, despite the pandemic, we have been strengthening our partnership in every domain. We are proud of what we achieved so far and we look forward with full confidence to reaching together even greater goals together in the future.

How do you assess the contribution of Southern Gas Corridor to the energy security of Europe amid the ongoing energy crisis?

This infrastructure – whose implementation saw both Italy and Azerbaijan deeply committed - will contribute greatly to the growth, stability and prosperity of all actors involved. In terms of energy security, the creation of TAP has proven to be a far-sighted endeavor in the current juncture, as the only energy project in Europe not relying on Russia’s supplies.

What is the role of the Southern Gas Corridor for Italian gas market? How did it affect the gas prices in the country?

TAP strengthened our role as a regional gas hub in Europe, while ensuring greater competitiveness for our businesses and benefits for consumers in terms of reduced energy prices.

Is Italy interested in expanding the Southern Gas Corridor?

Our energetic partnership with Azerbaijan has grown over the years. Strengthening it is a priority for the Italian government. That can surely happen with the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Taking into account close relations Italy and Azerbaijan have in economy, especially energy sector, do you think EU’s sanctions on Russia will in any way affect these relations?

Azerbaijan is one of our main energy partners. It is our first oil supplier, and now also the third supplier of natural gas. Energy therefore represents a crucial aspect of our bilateral cooperation, which has strengthened the strategic nature of our friendship over the years.

What development prospects could arise for Azerbaijan-Italy relations as EU is turning away from cooperation with Russia?

Azerbaijan is already a strategic partner for Italy. We continue to support the further strengthening of EU-Azerbaijan relations, regardless of the current dynamics. We aim to further develop our cooperation, especially in the energy sector, in line with our long-standing policy of diversification and based on the excellent results we have achieved so far in this field.

As the crisis in Ukraine is unveiling, economy experts forecast that several economy sectors all around the world could be affected. How does Italy plan on mitigating the crisis that could arise, especially that concerning food and energy security?

Supporting companies and citizens in facing the current crisis is one of the primary tasks of the Italian government. Our ultimate priority is to avoid any job loss. The Italian government is already implementing measures aimed at protecting citizens and businesses.

We approved a set of measures to reduce the cost of gasoline and diesel, which are essential for the agricultural and fisheries sector, as well as for logistics. We are also working to reduce the cost of gas, which affects the cost of electricity.

We are strongly committed to energy diplomacy for national and European security, strengthening collaborations with strategic and reliable partners, in order to decrease our excessive dependence on Russia. We promptly moved on multiple fronts to diversify our sources, prevent further tensions on global energy costs that are weighing on Italian businesses and families. In short, we are implementing an energy security plan for Italy.

After almost 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijan liberated its territories, which are rich of natural resources and have excellent business opportunities. In which ways could Italian companies be engaged in boosting the economy of these regions?

Italy looks with great interest at the opportunities offered by this beautiful country. Azerbaijan is an important economic partner for us. Italy is the first destination market for Azerbaijani exports. At the same time, many relevant Italian companies have invested here, mostly in the energy, infrastructure and transport sectors. I do believe that there is room for deepening further our bilateral partnership, especially in the sustainable and clean energy sector, where Italian companies have a globally recognized expertise. In addition, infrastructure and construction, communications and agro-industry are additional areas of interest for our companies, which could make an important contribution to the economic growth of your country. Not to forget the contribution Italy could provide to Azerbaijan in preserving and restoring its cultural heritage, given our renowned expertise in this field.