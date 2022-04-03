One killed, 31 injured in Baku blast

By Vafa Ismayilova

One person has been killed and 31 injured in a blast in a Baku center on April 3, Trend has reported quoting the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office.

At about 0300 on April 3, 2022, an explosion occurred in a nightclub located on Tarlan Aliyarbayov Street in Baku's Sabail district, after which a fire broke out. According to preliminary information, one person died and 31 people were injured, the report added.

"Currently, employees of the Interior Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry and other relevant departments are at the scene. Investigators and criminologists of the Prosecutor-General's Office perform the necessary investigative actions. According to preliminary information, one person died and 31 people received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of the incident. The public will be provided with additional information", the office said.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) public legal entity said that the condition of six people injured in the April 3 blast is assessed as severe, 12 - as moderate, six - as stable.

Other victims were released after receiving outpatient care. TABIB Board Acting Chairman Vugar Gurbanov visited the victims and inquired about their condition.

Police and the State Fire Service and the Emergencies Ministry's Special Risk Rescue Service forces immediately arrived at the scene after the blast.

When assessing the operational situation at the scene, it was found that the blast occurred at an object operating as a nightclub, which led to a fire and a collapse inside the premises.

Thanks to the prompt intervention of firefighters, the fire was extinguished in a short time.

The Health Ministry reported at night that 35 ambulance and emergency medical teams were on the site. At 24 people (13 men, 11 women) were reported to be hospitalized 0420.



