Azerbaijan, Italy sign document on building joint university

A document on the construction of an Italian-Azerbaijani university was signed, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the building of the Italian-Azerbaijani University.

Before this ceremony, the parties signed a document on the establishment of the university.

Previously the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Strategic Dialogue has been held in Baku, and a protocol on the first Strategic Dialogue between the countries was signed.