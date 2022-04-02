TODAY.AZ / Politics

Italy, Azerbaijan provided friendly support to each other during COVID-19 - FM

02 April 2022 [16:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Italy and Azerbaijan provided friendly support to each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio, Trend reports.

The minister stated that Azerbaijan provided assistance to Italian hospitals during high-level coronavirus infection in the country.

"When there was a high spread of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, specialists from Italy came to our country to help us," Bayramov said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/218037.html

Print version

Views: 182

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also