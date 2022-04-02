China's President sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev [UPDATE]

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the government and people of the People's Republic of China and on my own behalf, it is my honor to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

China and Azerbaijan are traditional partners of friendship and cooperation. For 30 years, the China-Azerbaijan relations have been maintaining healthy and stable development dynamics. The mutual political trust is steadily deepening, the cooperation in all areas is actively advancing, both countries are interacting closely at regional and international levels. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Azerbaijan have been assisting and supporting each other, combining their efforts to cope with the difficulties, which is the indicative of traditional relations of friendship between our peoples.

I attach great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Azerbaijan, I would like to note that I am ready to make joint efforts with you to achieve new accomplishments in China-Azerbaijan relations and cooperation in various fields to the benefit our countries and peoples.

I wish you the best of health and success in your endeavors, and the friendly Azerbaijan prosperity and progress, and its people happiness and tranquility.

Xi Jinping

President of the People's Republic of China