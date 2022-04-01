Int’l community urged to condemn Armenia’s anti-Azerbaijan crimes

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has urged the international community to condemn Armenia’s anti-Azerbaijan crimes, the ombudsman's office has reported.

Aliyeva called for a firm international stance on anti-Azerbaijan war crimes, as well as Armenian crimes against peace and humanity that violate international law norms.

She emphasized that as a result of Armenia's centuries-long policy of hatred toward Azerbaijanis, tens of thousands of civilians have been massacred with special cruelty due to their ethnic and religious affiliation.

Mass graves discovered on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation once again prove such cases and confirm the commission of war crimes, Aliyeva underlined.

The human remains discovered recently in the Khojaly region's Farrukh village are believed to be those of people killed during the first Karabakh war (1988-1994), during which approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing, the rights commissioner said.

The lack of information from the opposing side about missing people and human remains discovered on liberated territories leads to the conclusion that some of them were brutally murdered and buried in mass graves, she added.

The discovery of mass graves demonstrates Armenia's genocide policy against Azerbaijanis once more, Aliyeva stressed.

Human remains were discovered in the Khojaly region's Farrukh village in Karabakh on March 29, according to local news sources.

During earthworks at positions in Farrukh, Azerbaijani servicemen discovered the remains.

The remains are assumed to belong to Azerbaijani servicemen who were killed in the battle for the Farrukh height during the first Karabakh war, or to Azerbaijanis who fled during the Khojaly genocide in the early 1990s.

To recap, Azerbaijani servicemen hoisted the national flag in Farrukh village on March 27, 2022.