Azerbaijan puts Russian MP on int'l wanted list

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad/Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has put Russian State Duma member Mikhail Delyagin on the international wanted list, the office's press service reported on March 30.

The decision was made in light of Delyagin's recent media statements, which demonstrated a stance contrary to the principles of interaction between the two countries.

The Prosecutor-General's Office recalled in its statement that that on March 28 during a program broadcast on the Russia 1 TV channel, Delyagin, openly calling for an aggressive war against Azerbaijan, made a provocative statement about the use of tactical nuclear weapons to destroy the country's energy infrastructure and oil industry, and conducted a public opinion poll on the social media platform in this regard.

In this regard, on March 29, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General initiated a criminal case against Mikhail Delyagin, citing his actions as violating Criminal Code Articles 101.2 (open calls through the media and by an official to wage an aggressive war), 214.2.3 (threat of committing an act of terrorism with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), 283.2.1 and 283.2.2 (incitement to national hatred by threatening to use force and using one's official position)

The preliminary investigation was also entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor-General's Office, according to the statement.

“Given sufficient evidence justifying charges brought against the accused, on March 29, 2022, Mikhail Delyagin was charged under the articles above, and through INTERPOL channels was put on the international wanted list with arrest imposed as a measure of restraint against him,” the statement stressed.

Simultaneously, requests were made to the relevant competent authorities of a number of partner countries to ensure the accused's immediate detention upon his entry into their territory and his extradition to Azerbaijan for prosecution.

In a criminal case, intensive investigative efforts are still underway.

“The Prosecutor-General's Office of Azerbaijan states that the measures provided for by law will be taken in connection with any provocative actions against the national interests, security and territorial integrity of our country,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia issued a statement saying that Delyagin's delusory and provocative speech caused widespread concern and dissatisfaction among Azerbaijanis, including embassy personnel.

The Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, expressed the Azerbaijani public's dissatisfaction with the leadership of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, which includes Russia 1 TV channel, and emphasized the inadmissibility of such incidents.

While commenting on Delyagin’s statement on March 29, the Russian president's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, urged him to control his emotions and refrain from making unfriendly statements against Azerbaijan.

Moreover, Peskov stressed that this statement does not correspond and cannot correspond to Russia’s official position.

The press secretary added that while Russia is making big efforts to maintain peace in Karabakh and is working for the sides to fulfill the obligations, Delyagin must refrain from such rhetoric.

During a traditional press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed solidarity with Peskov, stressing that such statements are unacceptable and irresponsible.

Zakharova added that Delyagin’s words do not reflect the position of Russia and its leadership, aimed at relations of alliance and strategic partnership with Azerbaijan.

She expressed confidence that the State Duma leadership will also assess such provocative statements in an appropriate manner.

Moreover, Oleg Shein, secretary of the presidium of A Just Russia party, member of the State Duma's III, IV, V, VI and VII convocations, sent a letter to Azerbaijani ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu.

In his letter, on behalf of Russian citizens having common sense, Shein apologized for the statements of his party member, State Duma member Delyagin.

Shein also stressed that most of his compatriots consider Azerbaijan a friendly country while the Azerbaijani people - are good neighbors.

Moreover, Shein, as one of the members representing the leadership of the party, stressed that the corresponding measures were taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

As a result of these efforts, Delyagin said that he took into account the advice given by the Russian officials, apologized for his statements, stressing that he took such a step for the sake of the show.