UN concerned about tensions in Karabakh

By Trend

Reports of growing tensions in Karabakh are of concern, the UN welcomes efforts to reduce it in a trilateral format, as well as by the OSCE Minsk Group, Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are concerned about reports of tension in Karabakh. We welcome trilateral de-escalation efforts and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," he said.

He added that UN calls on all parties to refrain from any actions and statements that could lead to an escalation of the situation, as well as to resolve all issues through direct dialogue.