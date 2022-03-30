Azerbaijan, Egypt swap congratulations over 30th anniversary of ties

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President ?lham Aliyev and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al Sisi have swapped congratulatory letters over the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.

"I thank you for your letter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Arab Republic of Egypt. On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I also sincerely congratulate you and your friendly people on this memorable milestone," President Aliyev said in his letter.

He described as gratifying the ties of friendship and cooperation binding the two countries and nations and the present level of inter-state relations and stressed the great significance attached to these ties.

Aliyev noted that throughout the years, Azerbaijani-Egyptian relations have developed constructively in bilateral and multilateral formats. He underlined cooperation based on mutual trust and support within the Non-Aligned Movement.

"I believe that through our joint efforts, our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to strengthen and expand for the sake of the interests of our countries and peoples. I wish robust health and success to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt," the Azerbaijani president added.

In a letter to his counterpart Aliyev, Egyptian President Al Sisi stressed that bilateral relations between the two countries have always been characterized by constructive cooperation and mutual respect.

"At the same time, serious work has been done to achieve the common interests of the states and peoples of Egypt and Azerbaijan. Also, bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields has always been fruitful and successful in achieving significant achievements and is still going on," he said.

He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation to further strengthen relations in areas of mutual interest, including energy, construction, pharmaceuticals and mining for the benefit of Egypt and Azerbaijan, as well as their friendly peoples.

It should be noted that 50 documents on cooperation in various fields have been signed between Azerbaijan and Egypt since the establishment of political ties between the two countries in 1992.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Egypt increased by over fivefold in 2021.



