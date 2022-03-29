Another Azerbaijani truck driver evacuated from Ukraine - ABADA

By Trend

Another Azerbaijani truck driver was evacuated from Ukraine, Ruslan Eldaroghlu, spokesman for the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA), told Trend.

According to Eldaroghlu, the departure of the driver Arif Aliyev, who was in Kyiv, from the country was ensured.

Aliyev, who is currently in Bulgaria, will arrive in Azerbaijan via Moldova, Romania and Turkey, added the spokesman.

So far, 37 Azerbaijani truck drivers and 33 trucks have been evacuated from Ukraine.

Currently, two Azerbaijani drivers remain in Ukraine. Work is underway to evacuate them.