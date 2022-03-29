Former MP: Revanchist attempts to cost Armenia dearly

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Chingiz Ganizade, former Azerbaijani MP and chairman of the Committee on Democracy and Human Rights, has stated that revanchist attempts will cost Armenia dearly, according to Azertag.

"On the eve of the [November 10, 2020] ceasefire, the Armenian army was dismantled, reminding unruly groups that there was no longer a central leadership and that they had lost their ability to resist. The Azerbaijani army liberated Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh, in one day, followed by more than 70 villages and eight strategic heights, bringing Armenia to its knees and forcing it to surrender. It will be costly for the opponent to try to rise again after this humiliating defeat," Ganizade emphasized.

He added that the Armenian military had recently resumed provocations along the border. Of course, they were quickly silenced by the valiant Azerbaijani army. Nonetheless, revanchists continue to violate the ceasefire in order to achieve their heinous goals and stage provocations on Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory.

They appear to be unwilling to accept responsibility for the tragic defeat. The fact is what it is. The occupied territories were liberated from the enemy after the valiant Azerbaijani Army destroyed the invading Armenian military forces in 44 days, Ganizade emphasized.

The chairman predicted that official Yerevan's hypocritical policy would backfire. Because, despite the fact that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated publicly that he is willing to sign a peace treaty, provocations in Azerbaijan's liberated regions continue.

Armenia, on the other hand, has agreed to a number of obligations in accordance with the trilateral statement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on November 10, 2020. Ganizade emphasized that Armenia is required to carry out the duties outlined in the joint statement agreed upon by the three leaders.

The human rights defender said Azerbaijan created a new reality in the South Caucasus after its historic victory in the 44-day war. The international community has already accepted these realities, and despite their reluctance, Armenian revanchists must do so as well. There are no other options.

He recalled that the Armenian political and military leadership must not forget that during the 44-day war Azerbaijan liberated about 300 villages, five cities, four settlements and numerous strategic heights, by destroying most of the enemy's equipment and inflicting a serious blow to its manpower.

Ganizade stated that Armenia's current embarrassing and tense situation, as well as growing anti-Pashinyan protests, are exacerbating the situation. Attempts by the enemy to violate the ceasefire in the liberated territories will be futile.

"The enemy's army must withdraw completely from Azerbaijani territory. Otherwise, it will face the 'iron fist' once more. Another historic victory was the transfer of control of Farrukh village in the Khojaly region to Azerbaijan. These are Azerbaijan's ancient territories, and from now on, all of them will be under its control," Ganizade emphasized.

The former MP underlined that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pursues a successful domestic and foreign policy and places a high value on the army-building process. The transfer of Farrukh village to Azerbaijan's full control was the result of successful diplomatic and political activity, he added.

According to Ganizade, quoting Azerbaijan's president, "we will always live in the lands that we liberated from occupation; we will turn this place into a paradise."

"Large-scale reconstruction is currently underway in Karabakh. The international community closely monitors the construction of infrastructure on liberated territories, the restoration of critical communication lines, the construction of roads and tunnels, and the construction of administrative and residential buildings. Only by signing a peace treaty will Armenia be able to reap the benefits of all of this. Otherwise, as in previous years, Armenia will be excluded from all projects. This will exacerbate the already precarious domestic situation. The only way out of this situation is to sign a peace treaty and stop the provocations," he emphasized.