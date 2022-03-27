MoD: Azerbaijan committed to tripartite statement

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has expressed regret regarding the one-sided statement of the Russian Defense Ministry dated March 26, 2022, which does not reflect the reality, the ministry has reported.

The ministry's statement underlined that on March 25, during the telephone conversation between Azerbaijan Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the situation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, was discussed, and the Azerbaijani side stated that the positions and deployment locations are being clarified on spot.

However, in the morning of March 26, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to sabotage the Azerbaijan Army Units. As a result of immediate measures, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments were forced to retreat.

"The Defense Ministry states that Azerbaijan is committed to the Joint Statement of November 10, 2020 and has not violated any of the provisions," the statement reads.

"We regretably inform that the withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with article 4 of this Statement has not yet been completed. Therefore, it is Armenia, not Azerbaijan, that violates the provisions of the Statement," the ministry added.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also stated that the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry contradicts the essence of bilateral relations and the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed between the two countries on February 22, 2022.

"There is no administrative and territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh" in the territory of Azerbaijan. The name of the village mentioned in the statement is not Furukh, but Farrukh," the statement noted.

"Regarding this, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry requests the Russian Defense Ministry to completely withdraw the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed detachments from the territory of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community in accordance with the provisions of the Joint Statement, asks not to use the term "Nagorno-Karabakh" and correctly indicate the names of the territories of Azerbaijan," the ministry stressed.