Azerbaijani Armed Forces units continue activities to locate positions without using force - MoD

By Trend

Provocative reports of the Armenian side that an armed clash with the use of UAVs allegedly took place on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, as a result of which our military personnel died, do not correspond to reality, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The units of the Azerbaijani army continue the process of locating positions and deployment points without the use of force, the ministry noted.

The units of the Azerbaijani army fully control the operational situation, the report said.