SCO considering issue of Azerbaijan obtaining observer status

By Trend





The member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are actively considering the issue of obtaining observer status by Armenia and Azerbaijan, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming said in an interview with TASS, Trend reports.

“As for the issue of obtaining observer status by Azerbaijan and Armenia, the SCO member-states are actively considering it,” Ming said. “In this regard, I am optimistic although at the moment I can not name the exact time.”

SCO secretary general stressed that of course, the relations between the two countries are an important factor that should be taken into account.

“The SCO member-states are unanimous in not introducing bilateral contradictions into the organization,” Ming added. “This is also an obligation which any country that claims to join SCO must fulfill.”