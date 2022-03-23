Azerbaijani servicemen attend military parade in Pakistan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen have taken part in a military parade held on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, the Defence Ministry has reported.

“Parade squad of the Azerbaijan Army represented our country in a military parade attended by the representatives of the armed forces of different countries,” the ministry stated.

The Azerbaijani military delegation led by the Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov observed the military parade. Hasanov attended the parade as a distinguished guest, the ministry underlined.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani delegation is on an official visit to Pakistan.

As a part of his official visit, Hasanov discussed military cooperation and mutual ties with Pakistani political-military leadership.

The sides exchanged views on military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, issues of combating terrorism and security, as well as other issues.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted Three Brothers - 2021 joint international drills in Baku.

Under the drills plan, the special forces units carried out practical shootings using small arms and grenade launchers, the report added.

The drills aim to improve the coordination among the special forces units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, prepare for operations in peacetime and wartime, exchange knowledge and experience.

In the winter of 2014, during the fifth meeting of the working group on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the city of Islamabad, the countries signed an agreement on mutual military cooperation.

Over the past decade, Pakistani military experts trained about a hundred Azerbaijani military units.

Azerbaijan is holding talks with Pakistan to purchase JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter aircraft. In October 2016 President Aliyev and PM Sharif confirmed plans to carry out joint military exercises.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.