IOM helps evacuate 69 more Azerbaijanis from Ukraine

22 March 2022 [11:00] - TODAY.AZ

The Azerbaijani office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) continues to support the efforts of the Azerbaijani government to evacuate citizens in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the press service of the IOM Azerbaijan office has said.

Thanks to the well-coordinated work of IOM staff and cooperation with the Azerbaijani government, another 69 Azerbaijani citizens who crossed from Ukraine to the Polish city of Katowice were sent by bus to Bucharest. As soon as they arrive in Bucharest, Azerbaijani officials will organize their evacuation to Baku.

Some 123 people evacuated from Poland with the support of IOM have already returned to their homeland.


