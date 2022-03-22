Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye military co-op, ties

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have discussed the current state of military cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries, the Defence Ministry reported on March 21.

The discussions took place within the framework of Hasanov's official visit to Pakistan.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that sincere friendly relations between the two countries' leaders play an important role in the development of the countries' ties.

Col-Gen Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani-Pakistani military cooperation is developing steadily, and thanked the Pakistani leadership and nation for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position at all levels, as well as within the international organizations.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations in various areas, including military cooperation, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The delegation led by Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Pakistan, the ministry said.

During the visit, flowers were laid at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the embassy's administrative building, and his blessed memory was honored.

Later, Hasanov met with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of this country, General Nadeem Raza.

An official welcoming ceremony was held before the meeting. The national anthems of both countries were performed, and Zakir Hasanov passed along the guard of honor.

Welcoming the guests, General Raza noted that Azerbaijani-Pakistani friendly relations have developed significantly and entered a new stage.

The sides discussed military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, issues of combating terrorism and security, as well as other issues.

As part of the visit, Hasanov is expected to meet a number of state and military figures, as well as take part in a military parade dedicated to Pakistan's National Day as a guest of honor.

During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

In September 2021, the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted Three Brothers - 2021 joint international drills in Baku.

Under the drills plan, the special forces units carried out practical shootings using small arms and grenade launchers, the report added.

The drills aim to improve the coordination among the special forces units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, prepare for operations in peacetime and wartime, exchange knowledge and experience.

In the winter of 2014, during the fifth meeting of the working group on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the city of Islamabad, the countries signed an agreement on mutual military cooperation.

Over the past decade, Pakistani military experts trained about a hundred Azerbaijani military units.

Azerbaijan is holding talks with Pakistan to purchase JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter aircraft. In October 2016 President Aliyev and PM Sharif confirmed plans to carry out joint military exercises.

Furthermore, the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan have signed the Baku Declaration on cooperation. The document was signed following the trilateral meeting held by speakers of the three countries’ parliaments on July 27, 2021.