Azerbaijan works out tourism dev't strategy for liberated Sugovushan

By Vafa Ismayilova

The State Tourist Agency has developed a tourism development strategy for Azerbaijan's Sugovushan settlement liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Elgun Javadov, sector head at the State Tourism Agency, made the remarks in an interview with journalists during the visit to the settlement organized under President Ilham Aliyev's instruction.

“We are already seeing the beginning of work here in accordance with the mentioned concept,” he said.

It is planned to develop numerous tourism zones on the settlement's property around the reservoir, the agency representative said.

"The construction of recreation areas is envisaged on the site behind. The groundbreaking ceremony by the head of state has already taken place. It’s planned to create recreation camps for tourists, in particular for tourists from Naftalan,” Javadov noted.

He emphasized that the area around the reservoir will be improved.

"Parking and catering areas will also be built here. Five hectares of land were initially allocated for all these construction activities," he added.

Earlier, President Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva lay the groundwork for a tourist complex to be built in Tartar region's Sugovushan settlement on the basis of the Tourism Development Concept.

Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Chairman and Winter Sports Federation President Fuad Naghiyev informed Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva about the project of the complex.

He stated that after the region is demined, the ruins of damaged structures are removed, and perennials are pruned, landscaping work will begin here, and plants will be planted appropriate to the area.

The president and the first lady viewed special cars to be used in the tourism complex.



