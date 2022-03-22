Azerbaijan condoles with China over deadly plane crash

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

"We were shocked by the news of heavy casualties as a result of the crash of a passenger plane of China Eastern Airlines in the south of China,” the message said.

"I share your grief in these difficult times, and on the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the friendly people of China."



