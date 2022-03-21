MP calls Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers' decision to protect domestic market 'timely'

By Trend

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on protection of the domestic market is important and timely, Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov told Trend while commenting on the Cabinet of Ministers' Decision "On measures to regulate the export of a number of basic food products included in the minimum consumption basket, and goods used in their production".

He noted that the Azerbaijani state always took care of its citizens and tried to prevent the impact of external factors on their social status.

According to the MP, one of the main tasks of the government is ensuring food security and maintaining stability in the domestic market.

"Today, global food production has reduced due to climate change and current world events, particularly the situation in Ukraine. Azerbaijan’s government takes preventive steps to protect against some crises in the global food market, implements measures to prevent deficits and increase in food prices on the domestic market," MP said.

He added that following the Presidential Order dated October 7, 2021, the State Reserves Agency was established in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan manufactures products included in the consumer basket of the population and meets demand in the domestic market. The latest world developments have formed trends leading to price rise in the global food market. In order to prevent the adverse impacts of these trends on Azerbaijani market, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution to introduce restrictions on the export of certain food products. The Azerbaijani government controls the domestic market and takes steps on supplying its market with basic food products," Badamov added.

The MP noted that the State Reserves Agency had accumulated enough grain reserves to provide the country's population during the global crisis.

"Moreover, Azerbaijan has made major strides in the agricultural sector development. Any entrepreneur wishing to export products on the list attached to the decree, should apply to the Ministry of Economy. After analyzing the demand level for the goods on the domestic market and state reserves, the ministry either allows or denies export within five working days," the deputy said.

“I consider our government is working on diversification of import markets for essential products. Also, little time remains until the start of the agricultural supply season. Considering this, we can say no difficulties will arise in ensuring the smooth functioning of the domestic market and preventing price increases," Badamov concluded.