MFA responds to Armenia’s protest due to participation of UN representative in Shusha's event [UPDATE]

The process of organizing any event on its sovereign territory by Azerbaijan and the participation of international representatives in this event is beyond Armenia’s competence, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said while commenting on the protest of the Armenian side in connection with the participation of a UN representative in the conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

"According to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, the UN representative in Armenia was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry due to participation in the conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership on March 18 in Shusha city," Abdullayeva said.

The spokesperson added that the process of organizing any event on its sovereign territory by Azerbaijan and the participation of international representatives in this event is beyond Armenia’s competence.

"Armenia's interference in the internal affairs of other country is unfounded and unacceptable," Abdullayeva said. "Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan show that it has not drawn the correct conclusions from the result of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war."

The spokesperson said that this position of the Armenian Foreign Ministry is nothing but an attempt to hamper the joint peacekeeping efforts of Azerbaijan and the leading members of the international community in the region.

"We bring to the attention of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that Shusha is the indigenous territory of Azerbaijan," Abdullayeva said. "This city, the cradle of Azerbaijani culture, along with other territories, was liberated in 2020, and our territorial integrity was restored."

The spokesperson said that the UN has never taken a neutral position on the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, on the contrary, it supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

"In this regard, it is unclear what kind of "neutral status" the Armenian Foreign Ministry is calling for," Abdullayeva said. "In conclusion, we would like to reiterate that the sooner Armenia accepts the realities of the post-conflict period in the region, the more useful it will be for this country."