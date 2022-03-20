Combat readiness of military units stationed in Azerbaijani liberated territories inspected

By Trend





The First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev visited the units stationed in Shusha and Hadrut to conduct an inspection of combat readiness, Trend reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

Bringing the units that were put on alert to a high level of combat readiness, commanders' practical skills in prompt decision-making and the use of forces, as well as strengthening the combat duty and other actions were worked out.

The Chief of the General Staff gave specific instructions to the relevant officials on further increasing the level of combat, physical and moral-psychological training, strengthening military discipline, as well as issues of logistic support.

Then Colonel General Valiyev got acquainted with the conditions created in one of the commando military units.

The Chief of the General Staff met with the military personnel and enquired about their concerns. It was once again brought to the attention of the military personnel that the courage and heroism shown by the Azerbaijan Army servicemen during the Second Karabakh War are highly appreciated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Colonel General Valiyev, on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, congratulated the military personnel on the Novruz holiday and wished them success in their future service.

Then an official meeting was held with the participation of the command staff, and the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev were brought to the attention of the military personnel.

Relevant instructions were given on further increasing the level of the units’ combat capability, improving the knowledge and skills of the command staff, studying the capabilities of weapons, equipment, and devices recently adopted into the armament, continuing to conduct exercises in conditions close to real combat, taking into account the experience gained in the Second Karabakh War and modern combat methods, as well as on increasing vigilance during the holidays.