Russia favors prompt launching of border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia

By Trend

Russia favored the earliest launch of border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia through setting up the relevant bilateral commission, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Russia is concerned by the situation in certain parts of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. We have noted regular ceasefire violations since the beginning of March 2022. The Russian peacekeepers undertake appropriate measures to ensure stability and control the situation. Through these efforts, no armed incidents have been recorded since March 13. We stand for the prompt launching of border delimitation through the establishment of relevant bilateral commission," she said.