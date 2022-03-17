European leaders address President Ilham Aliyev one after another amid situation in Ukraine - French edition

By Trend

Against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine, European leaders address President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev one after another, Trend reports.

This is stated in an article of the French edition of CAUSEUR entitled "Ukraine conflict: Europe asks Baku for help".

The author calls the conflict in Ukraine a "geopolitical earthquake".

"The main features of such a strong impulse in our geopolitical tectonic plate are the rapid emergence of new logic in the blocks, finding similarities of vital interests, and forgetting of old rivalries. The accelerated talks between Washington and Caracas can serve as a good example of this," the article said.

According to the article, another rapidly changing region in the South Caucasus.

"It's no secret that France and Azerbaijan have not had very warm relations in recent years. Since the beginning of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year presidency, even before the Second Karabakh War, France has increasingly concealed its support and sympathy for Armenia, despite its co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. After Macron's visit to Yerevan in October 2018, Baku’s official invitations remained unanswered. The position of Paris during the 44-day Second Karabakh War clearly showed the approach of the French to the Azerbaijanis," the statement said.

The article noted that later Russia started to conduct military actions in Ukraine.

"Azerbaijan has a very unique geostrategic asset: it has not only gas but also its own gas pipelines for direct export! This advantage deserves the most attention. When Heydar Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 1993, he took over the leadership of a devastated country that lost the war with Armenia and 20 percent of its territory. He achieved the cessation of hostilities and focused on Azerbaijan’s economic development, including the restoration of the oil industry and access to hydrocarbon exports through Russia," the statement added.

"According to some reports, the phone of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is ringing non-stop. Charles Michel, Mario Draghi, NATO Secretary General, and Emmanuel Macron often call," the author noted.

The article outlined that Europe, particularly France, has asked Azerbaijan to help Moldova, 'a weak link in the post-Soviet space'.

"Baku has promised to provide Chisinau what it needs to give up Russian gas next winter. This is difficult and requires a reorientation of the gas flow from Russia to Bulgaria, as well as the creation of opportunities to transport valuable hydrocarbons from south to north. Azerbaijan has already supplied 19.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey, Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria since January 2021, and intends to increase this volume by 7-8 percent (1.5 million cubic meters) in the coming months," the author wrote.