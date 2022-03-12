Ukraine's ambassador thanks President Ilham Aliyev for humanitarian assistance

By Trend

I would like to sincerely thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and all the Azerbaijani people for providing us with humanitarian aid at such a critical and difficult time for Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told reporters, Trend reports.

Noting that this is not the first humanitarian assistance of Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the ambassador stressed that the delivered cargo saves hundreds of civilian lives who are now under fire.

"Azerbaijan provides the necessary needs - medicines, medical equipment, food. This is what Azerbaijan and Ukraine have demonstrated for many years. We are not just strategic partners, we are friends," Kanevsky said.