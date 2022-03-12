Azerbaijan-UK ties based not only on energy cooperation - UK ambassador

By Trend

Relations between Azerbaijan and the UK are based not only on energy cooperation, the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.

"Links between our countries are also developing in culture, education and other areas," said Sharp.

The ambassador added that the UK continues to support the demilitarization process of the liberated territories.

James Sharp thanked President Ilham Aliyev, expressing hope that relations between the two countries will further strengthen.