President Ilham Aliyev receives Georgian justice minister

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze.

The sides noted that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing successfully in various areas, including transport, energy and trade.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of conducting exchange of experience between the ministries of justice of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The sides expressed confidence that Rati Bregadze`s visit to Azerbaijan and the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the ministries during the trip will contribute to the expansion of relations in this field.